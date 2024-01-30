Watch CBS News
Local News

$5 million in stolen Nike merchandise found in Hawthorne warehouse

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Man arrested after $5 million worth of Nike products found
Man arrested after $5 million worth of Nike products found 00:24

A 37-year-old man was arrested after $5 million worth of Nike Merchandise was discovered in a Hawthorne warehouse.

stolen-nike-merch.png
Los Angeles Police Department

Roy Lee Harvey, Jr. was taken into custody on suspicion of receiving, redistributing and reselling the stolen property, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

During the investigation, two separate search warrants were executed in Hollywood and Hawthorne by the Commercial Crimes Division's Cargo Theft Unit, Major Theft Task Force and the Organized Retail Crimes Task Force on Jan. 27.

The Hawthorne location was identified as a warehouse where the Harvey, Jr. was delivering stolen products, according to the LAPD release.

Authorities said detectives discovered thousands of pairs of stolen Nike shoes, clothing, accessories and unique prototypes inside the warehouse during the search warrant. All of the merchandise is worth approximately $5 million.

Harvey Jr. was booked for receiving stolen property.

Anyone with more information on this investigation is asked to call the LAPD's Commercial Crimes Division at 213-486-5920.

Amy Maetzold
microsoftteams-image.jpg

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL News, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 6:40 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.