$5 million in stolen Nike merchandise found in Hawthorne warehouse

A 37-year-old man was arrested after $5 million worth of Nike Merchandise was discovered in a Hawthorne warehouse.

Los Angeles Police Department

Roy Lee Harvey, Jr. was taken into custody on suspicion of receiving, redistributing and reselling the stolen property, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

During the investigation, two separate search warrants were executed in Hollywood and Hawthorne by the Commercial Crimes Division's Cargo Theft Unit, Major Theft Task Force and the Organized Retail Crimes Task Force on Jan. 27.

The Hawthorne location was identified as a warehouse where the Harvey, Jr. was delivering stolen products, according to the LAPD release.

Authorities said detectives discovered thousands of pairs of stolen Nike shoes, clothing, accessories and unique prototypes inside the warehouse during the search warrant. All of the merchandise is worth approximately $5 million.

Harvey Jr. was booked for receiving stolen property.

Anyone with more information on this investigation is asked to call the LAPD's Commercial Crimes Division at 213-486-5920.