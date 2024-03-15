5 juveniles detained following reckless driving pursuit in East LA

Five juvenile suspects were detained at the end of a brief reckless driving pursuit in East Los Angeles on Friday.

The chase started a little before 5 p.m., near Carson, when Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies noticed the suspect behind the wheel driving recklessly.

They began to pursue the car, which was found to be stolen at the end of the incident, for several minutes until all units were called off due to the danger being posed to the public. S

SkyCal was overhead as the suspect continued to flee, sometimes driving on the wrong side of the road and running through stoplights and stop signs until they finally came to a stop near Bandini Elementary School.

Once the car stopped, five people jumped out and scattered, running through yards and down the sidewalk as LASD units arrived on scene.

Deputies say that all five suspect, four males and one female, were eventually detained.

They have not yet been identified as they are all juveniles, investigators said. Three of the suspects are believed to be Cambodian runaways.

No further information was provided.