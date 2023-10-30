5 injured after multi-car crash involving MTA bus in Florence-Graham area

Multiple people were injured after a multi-car crash involving an MTA bus in the Florence-Graham area late Sunday evening.

Aerial footage of the wreckage left behind in a multi-car crash in the Florence-Graham area. KCAL News

Firefighters were dispatched to the area near E. Florence Avenue and Compton Avenue at around 7:55 p.m. after learning of the crash, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but firefighters said that at least five people were injured in the incident. Their conditions are not immediately known.

Investigators have not yet disclosed if the injured people were inside of the bus or other vehicles.

With SkyCal overhead, one of the cars could be seen perched on the hood of another vehicle, just feet behind the bus as dozens of pedestrians looked on.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.