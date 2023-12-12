Watch CBS News
5 injured after car collides with Amtrak train

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Five people suffered minor injuries after an Amtrak train collided with a vehicle in Ventura County Tuesday night.

Firefighters said that 90 people were aboard when the train was heading south to Los Angeles in Somis at about 6:20 p.m. The California Highway Patrol described the vehicle in collision as a truck tractor. 

The five injured passengers were taken to local hospitals, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

At least one train car did derail, but it was not blocking the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 8:06 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

