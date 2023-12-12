5 injured after car collides with Amtrak train

Five people suffered minor injuries after an Amtrak train collided with a vehicle in Ventura County Tuesday night.

Firefighters said that 90 people were aboard when the train was heading south to Los Angeles in Somis at about 6:20 p.m. The California Highway Patrol described the vehicle in collision as a truck tractor.

The five injured passengers were taken to local hospitals, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

At least one train car did derail, but it was not blocking the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.