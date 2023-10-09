5 hospitalized after pursuit ends in violent crash in Baldwin Park

Five people were hospitalized after a pursuit ended in a violent crash in Baldwin Park on Sunday.

One of the two cars involved in the violent crash. KCAL News

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, paramedics were called to the scene just after 7:50 p.m. for the crash, which happened near Fancisquito Avenue and Baldwin Park Boulevard.

They took five people to nearby hospitals for injuries suffered in the crash. None of their conditions were immediately known.

Circumstances leading up to what prompted the pursuit remain unclear.

With SkyCal over the scene of the collision, two cars could be seen suffering from major damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.