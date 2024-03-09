Watch CBS News
Local News

5 firefighters taken to hospital following fire at illegal cannabis operation

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A Saturday morning structure fire at a non-permitted cannabis operation in downtown Los Angeles sent five firefighters to the hospital, with one firefighter experiencing a burning sensation to their face  while battling the blaze.

Around 8 a.m. Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to a greater alarm fire at a downtown building in the 1400 block of East Newton Street.

newton-street-fire.jpg
Los Angeles Fire Department crews work to put out the blaze at an illegal cannabis operation. KCAL News

According to LAFD, the building was heavily damaged and a pair of cadaver detection K9s are working to see if there were any people inside.

All firefighters taken to the hospital are said to be in fair condition. Surrounding streets are closed as the fire investigation continues.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on March 9, 2024 / 10:49 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.