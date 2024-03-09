5 firefighters taken to hospital following fire at illegal cannabis operation

A Saturday morning structure fire at a non-permitted cannabis operation in downtown Los Angeles sent five firefighters to the hospital, with one firefighter experiencing a burning sensation to their face while battling the blaze.

Around 8 a.m. Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to a greater alarm fire at a downtown building in the 1400 block of East Newton Street.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews work to put out the blaze at an illegal cannabis operation. KCAL News

According to LAFD, the building was heavily damaged and a pair of cadaver detection K9s are working to see if there were any people inside.

All firefighters taken to the hospital are said to be in fair condition. Surrounding streets are closed as the fire investigation continues.

⚠️Traffic Advisory⚠️ The following streets will be closed until further notice. E/B Central at Newton and W/B Newton at Hooper. Expect delays on 15th St as well. This area is in our Sister Division of @LAPDNewton but will affect the Fashion District portion. Follow @LAFD — LAPD Central Division (@LAPDCentral) March 9, 2024