5 firefighters taken to hospital following fire at illegal cannabis operation
A Saturday morning structure fire at a non-permitted cannabis operation in downtown Los Angeles sent five firefighters to the hospital, with one firefighter experiencing a burning sensation to their face while battling the blaze.
Around 8 a.m. Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to a greater alarm fire at a downtown building in the 1400 block of East Newton Street.
According to LAFD, the building was heavily damaged and a pair of cadaver detection K9s are working to see if there were any people inside.
All firefighters taken to the hospital are said to be in fair condition. Surrounding streets are closed as the fire investigation continues.