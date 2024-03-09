5 firefighters injured battling DTLA fire housing illegal cannabis operation

Five firefighters were hospitalized Saturday after a major structure fire at a two-story downtown commercial building was knocked down. Investigators said the building housed an illegal cannabis operation.

The injured firefighters were hospitalized for comprehensive medical examinations after experiencing an unexpected burning sensation to their faces, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. at a brick structure that is nearly 70 years old located at 1400 E. Newton St., sending a huge plume of smoke into the air that was visible for miles.

About 145 firefighters knocked down the blaze in 56 minutes, the LAFD's Brian Humphrey said.

Humphrey added that a pair of cadaver detection canine teams were en route to the scene "to address unconfirmed reports that one or more persons may have been within the now heavily damaged building at the time of the fire."

The cause of the fire was under investigation.