5 critically endangered California condors born at LA Zoo

The Los Angeles Zoo announced the birth of five critically endangered California condor chicks on Tuesday.

"Our condor pairs here are having a pretty epic egg-laying season so far, and they are not done yet, " said Mike Clark, Condor Keeper, LA Zoo.

The first hatchling peaked out of its egg on March 1 and the four others hatched in the past two weeks. Clark hopes that this is just the beginning of a fertile breeding season.

The Los Angeles Zoo welcomed five California condors to their family. LA Zoo

"We are seeing excellent fertility in the eggs produced so far, and we expect 4 to 5 more eggs before the 2024 laying season is over," Clark said.

Once on the brink of extinction, the California Condor has been a protected endangered species under federal law since 1967 and by California law since 1971. There were only 25 to 35 condors living in the wild eight years after the state named the bird a protected species, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The last of their species, 27 condors, were moved to the LA Zoo and the San Deigo Wild Animal Park in 1987. As of December 2023, there are 561 California condors in the world, 344 of which live in the wild.

The LA Zoo implemented its captive breeding program for the species around that time. However, it evolved into an effort that monitored and maintained the populations of the wild populations.

"As a conservation organization, we are not only focused on saving endangered wildlife in far-off habitats around the globe, but also species that are right here in our own backyard," Dr. Jake Owens, Director of Conservation, said.

The California Condor is one of the largest birds in North America with a wingspan of 9.5 feet. They can weigh between 17 and 25 pounds. They can reach a max altitude of 15,000 and fly about 150 miles a day.