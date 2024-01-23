5 arrested in connection with Compton burglary stemming from nearby street takeover

Authorities have now arrested five people in connection with the brazen street takeover burglary at a Compton bakery in early January, one of which is a minor who has now been connected to other crimes.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna joined Compton city officials to provide details on the arrests, which happened at Ruben's Bakery back on Jan. 2, when a mob of people from a nearby sideshow used a stolen car to ram the store's entrance and gain entry before ransacking the property.

"We're here for community for 48 years and we'll be here another 48 years," said Ruben Ramirez Jr., who helps run the bakery with his family.

Ramirez says that the group left more than $40,000 worth of damage to the beloved local bakery, leaving them with extensive cleanup that they're still trying to recover from.

He was on hand on Tuesday when Sheriff Luna announced the arrests.

On Jan. 12, deputies served a search warrant at a home in Los Angeles where they arrested the driver of the stolen vehicle, a juvenile male, for burglary, felony vandalism, inciting a riot and driving a vehicle without the owner's consent. He was cited and released to his parents with a later court date for the charges.

However, hours after his release, the juvenile was detained again for different robberies in Carson and Compton, including the attempted robbery at a 7-Eleven that was foiled when an LASD deputy just happened to walk in the store.

The teen is now being help in juvenile hall on charges for the bakery burglary, the 7-Eleven robbery and other crimes that he has since been connected to.

On Jan. 23, deputies served three additional search warrants, locating four additional suspects who were all arrested and booked for burglary and possession of stolen property. They have been identified as Jesse Cuevas, Eloise Muniz, Jalen Hull and Carlos Ponce.

Of the four arrested, three remain in custody, the fourth was cited out, deputies said.

Sheriff Luna promised that there would be more arrests in connection with the incident, and that there would be a noted crackdown on street takeovers and trouble that inevitably comes with it.

"We are going to get you, we owe it to our community, and we absolutely owe it to our businesses," he said.

"You will be cited, if possible you will be arrested, and you will get your vehicles impounded," he continued. "You will not get those back anytime soon and that's gonna cost you a whole lotta money."

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (323) 605-6500.