5-Alarm fire erupts at commercial building in unincorporated part of Riverside County

Firefighters engaged a massive 5-Alarm fire at an unknown commercial building in Riverside County Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at around 1:30 p.m. 22000 block of Opportunity Way where it quickly grew to engulf more than 10 acres of cardboard, outside storage area and other materials by 3 p.m.

According to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, the flames were approximately 15 feet to 25 feet high.

One firefighter was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment on non-life-threatening injuries suffered during the incident.

A hard road closure was issued on Opportunity Way between Van Buren Boulevard and Meridian Parkway, according to firefighters.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.