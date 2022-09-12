Watch CBS News
Local News

5-Alarm fire erupts at commercial building in unincorporated part of Riverside County

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 12 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 12 AM Edition) 01:52

Firefighters engaged a massive 5-Alarm fire at an unknown commercial building in Riverside County Monday afternoon. 

The fire was first reported at around 1:30 p.m. 22000 block of Opportunity Way where it quickly grew to engulf more than 10 acres of cardboard, outside storage area and other materials by 3 p.m. 

According to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, the flames were approximately 15 feet to 25 feet high. 

One firefighter was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment on non-life-threatening injuries suffered during the incident. 

A hard road closure was issued on Opportunity Way between Van Buren Boulevard and Meridian Parkway, according to firefighters.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 3:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.