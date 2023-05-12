5.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Lake Almanor, felt all over Sacramento Valley

Quake disrupts Nevada County Planning Commission meeting Quake disrupts Nevada County Planning Commission meeting 01:26

PLUMAS COUNTY – A moderate earthquake has shaken the northern Central Valley on Thursday afternoon.

The quake appears to be centered in Lake Almanor, northeast of Chico, about 2.5 miles southwest of the Plumas County community of East Shore.

Map of the area where the earthquake was centered. CBS 13

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 5.4-magnitude quake hit just before 4:20 p.m. PST. It was originally rated a 5.5-magnitude shaker, then downgraded to a 5.4, and has been re-graded as a 5.5.

Residents all over the region have reported feeling significant shaking.

"First thing I noticed was I heard rattling on the shelf nearby," said Nevada City resident and former TV reporter Dan Adams.

The Nevada County Planning Commission, which has been discussing a controversial plan to possibly reopen an old gold mine, was meeting when the earthquake struck. Their reactions were caught on video the moment the shaking started.

The shaking could be felt at least as far south as Sacramento and Stockton as well as all the way to the San Francisco Bay Area.

More than a half dozen much smaller aftershocks have been recorded by USGS, none bigger than a 3.0 magnitude.

Experts with the USGS say there is a very small (around 6%) chance that the main 5.5-magnitude quake will be followed by a larger earthquake in the next three days.

California Highway Patrol says their Chico division's dispatch cell phone 911 lines are down due to the earthquake. People who are unable to get through the 911 line are being urged to call (530) 332-1200 instead.

The bottles of liquor that fell on the floor at Peninsula Market. Obtained by CBS13

Peninsula Market, a liquor store located on the shores of Lake Almanor near the epicenter of the quake, had many bottles fall and crash on the floor.

There have been no reports of structural damage or reports of injuries.

Almost 10 years ago exactly, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit the same area of Lake Almanor. The date it struck was May 23, 2013; no injuries and no major damage was reported.

Lake Almanor is about 80 miles northeast of Chico and 150 miles north of Sacramento.