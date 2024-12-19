48-year-old woman arrested for arson outside Eagle Rock boxing gym

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a 48-year-old for allegedly setting some trash on fire outside of an Eagle Rock Boxing gym.

The alleged arson happened Sunday morning outside of the Lako Boxing Club along the 4400 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard. Security cameras outside of the gym captured the flames that 48-year-old Marvella Salomon sparked.

"She moved a mattress over to a fitness tire that we use for workouts and then put some other stuff on top of it and then proceeded to light on fire and briskly walked away," owner Yuichi Ohi said.

Officers from the Northeast Division, which patrols the neighborhood, arrested Salomon on Dec. 19 after recognizing her from a wanted flyer prepared by detectives.

They booked her for arson of a structure and arson of personal property. She's being held on a $125,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Major Crimes at (213) 486-7260. Those wishing to stay anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website lacrimstoppers.org.