48-year-old man arrested for breaking into over 2 dozen homes

Long Beach police arrested a man allegedly connected to over two dozen break-ins throughout Los Angeles County.

Detectives from the Long Beach Police Department believe 48-year-old David Silver is responsible for even more burglaries across LA County and hope additional victims will step forward.

The string of burglaries started in August 2023 and continued until March 26, 2024. Detectives said the break-ins happened in Glendale, Los Alamitos, Cerritos, Torrance and Long Beach.

They accused Silver of posing as a salesman or a service worker to canvas a victim's home. If no one answered the door, he broke in and stole jewelry, collectible coins, heirlooms and money, according to investigators.

LBPD said they tracked Silver down to his home in the 700 block of Alamitos Avenue on March 29. He was arrested and taken to Long Beach City Jail for residential burglary. He's being held without bail pending charges from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Here is the list of the 25 homes detectives believe he robbed.

Aug. 1, 2023, in the 1200 block of Hackett Avenue

Sept. 27, 2023, in the 3600 block of Ocana Avenue

Oct. 6, 2023, in the 2800 block of San Vicente Avenue

Oct. 10, 2023, in the 3900 block of San Anseline Avenue

Nov. 10, 2023, in the 5200 block of Pageantry Street

Nov. 20, 2023, in the 5200 block of Pageantry Street

Nov. 20, 2023, in the 3100 block of Fidler Avenue

Dec. 11, 2023, in the 3600 block of Charlemagne Avenue

Jan. 2, 2024, in the 3600 block of Karen Avenue

Jan. 4, 2024, in the 3800 block of Petaluma Avenue

Jan. 26, 2024, in the 5300 block of Ebell Street

Feb. 9, 2024, in the 5100 block of Peabody Street

Feb. 12, 2024, in the 3200 block of Marna Avenue

Feb. 22, 2024, in the 2600 block of Radnor Avenue

Feb. 22, 2024, in the 5300 block of East 29th Street

Feb. 28, 2024, in the 3100 block of Marber Avenue

March 1, 2024, in the 6100 block of East Belen Street

March 4, 2024, in the 3600 block of Hackett Avenue

March 5, 2024, in the 6800 block of El Salvador Street

March 13, 2024, in the 3200 block of Kallin Avenue

March 14, 2024, in the 6200 block of East 6th Street

March 14, 2024, in the 3800 block of Marwick Avenue

March 14, 2024, in the 5500 block of Hanbury Street

March 22, 2024, in the 5300 block of East 29th Street

March 26, 2024, in the 3100 block of Rutgers Avenue

Based on evidence obtained during the raid on Silver's home, detectives asked anyone who did not report a burglary at their home to step forward. They can reach detectives at LBPDBurglary@longbeach.gov or (562) 570-7351.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website.