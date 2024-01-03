46-year-old nearly beaten to death in front of veterans' apartment on Christmas

San Bernardino County deputies asked for help on Wednesday to find the man who nearly killed someone outside the Veterans' Village in Loma Linda.

Deputies found the victim on Christmas Day at about 1:20 p.m. outside 25281 Van Leuven Street, known as Veterans' Village since it was built for permanent supportive housing for veterans.

When they arrived, they found the victim, Brandon Wilson, lying responsive and bleeding from his head. Paramedics transported him to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Witnesses said the suspect was a man standing at about 5-foot-8, of average build, wearing a blue sweatshirt and sweatpants. He appeared to have a short afro haircut and was carrying either an aluminum pole or a baseball bat. Witnesses last saw him walking on Van Luven toward Poplar Street.

Deputies urge anyone with information to contact Deputy R. Olivares at (909) 387-3545.