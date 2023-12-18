46-year-old man fatally shot in Compton; investigation underway

Authorities have identified the 46-year-old man who was fatally shot in Compton last week.

Blaine LaPrairie GoFundMe

Blaine LaPrairie was shot while in the 600 block of W. Corrigidor Street, between South Center Avenue and Alondra Boulevard, on Dec. 12 at around 11 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find LaPrairie suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, investigators said.

A GoFundMe created by coworkers says that LaPrairie was a repossessor who worked with Nations Recovery Services Inc. According to the fundraiser, he was shot while on the job and repossessing a vehicle.

"Blaine dedicated his career with unwavering dedication and professionalism," the GoFundMe says. "Unfortunately, he paid the ultimate price, leaving behind a grieving family who now faces not only the emotional burden but also the financial challenges that come with such a devastating loss."

So far, the GoFundMe has raised nearly $59,000, which is almost more than $20,000 higher than the goal.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.