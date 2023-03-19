Watch CBS News
Local News

44-year-old man fatally shot in Willowbrook

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Willowbrook Saturday morning. 

The incident unfolded at around 8:15 a.m, when Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the intersection of East 132nd Street and Alameda Street. 

Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Willowbrook resident Ernesto Aceves. 

There was no suspect information immediately available. 

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 19, 2023 / 7:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.