44-year-old man fatally shot in Willowbrook

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Willowbrook Saturday morning.

The incident unfolded at around 8:15 a.m, when Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the intersection of East 132nd Street and Alameda Street.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Willowbrook resident Ernesto Aceves.

There was no suspect information immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.