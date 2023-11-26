41-year-old man fatally shot following confrontation in Long Beach

A 41-year-old man was fatally shot in Long Beach early Sunday following a confrontation with a group of suspects.

Investigators say the shooting happened at around 2:20 a.m., when the victim, identified as Andre McClendon, was approached by an unknown number of suspects in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue.

After some sort of confrontation, McClendon suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The suspects, still unidentified, were seen fleeing from the area in an unknown vehicle before police arrived.

They are still working to determine a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact investigators at (562) 570-7244.