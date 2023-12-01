405 Freeway express lanes now open in Orange County

New express lanes open on the 405 Freeway in Orange County

Many drivers can now expect a quicker commute as new express lanes open on the 405 Freeway from Costa Mesa to the 605 Freeway.

Orange County Transportation Authority officially opened the lanes Friday morning.

The $2.16 billion project, which began in 2018, added one new lane in each direction as well as express lanes between state Route 73 and the San Gabriel River Freeway. The project also included upgrades to streets and on- and off ramps through the cities effected.

Crews also reconstructed 18 bridges, some of which include new sidewalks and bike lanes.

The freeway is used by about 370,000 vehicles each day, making it one of the most traveled in the nation, according to the OCTA. The project will hopefully improve travel times, officials said.