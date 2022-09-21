Watch CBS News
405 Freeway back open after load of wood pallets leaves debris all over lanes

The southbound 405 Freeway in Van Nuys is back open after a load of wood pallets fell onto the lanes, prompting a full freeway closure.

The mess was first reported at 3:15 a.m. on the southbound 405 Freeway at Roscoe Boulevard. According to the CHP, an entire load of wood pallets fell off a vehicle, leaving a debris across all lanes all the way to the 101 Freeway interchange.

Several vehicles had to pull over, possibly because they struck some of the debris. The CHP stopped traffic so the mess could be cleaned up, even advising crews to bring brooms to help sweep off several hundred feet of wood debris.

The lanes reopened at about 6:20 a.m., but because traffic was backed up for several miles into the Sepulveda Pass, it could take some time for things to start moving smoothly again.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 6:42 AM

