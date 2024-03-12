400 stitches needed to help brutally maimed pelican in San Pedro

Veterinarians from the International Bird Rescue rushed to help a brown pelican brutally maimed by a knife, according to doctors.

"I wish we weren't handling another terrible case like this, but the pelican is in the best possible spot with an experienced veterinary team who will make all the difference in her recovery," CEO of Bird Rescue JD Bergeron said.

Fishermen found the brown pelican, nicknamed "Blue" for its temporary ID band, in San Pedro over the weekend. The female bird suffered straight cuts parallel to the jaw. It ran all the way from the back to the neck and pierced through the pelican's feathered skin, according to Bird Rescue. Dr. Rebecca Duerr said the wounds were at most a week old and resembled similarities to a knife, machete or other sharp object.

Medical staff examine the wounded bird. International Bird Rescue | Ariana Gastelum

They believe a human caused these wounds.

"We see many pelicans with pouch trauma due to fishing gear and eating dangerous sharp items like fish skeletons, but the wounds do not look like this," Duerr said.

Doctors used 400 stitches to repair Blue's severed pouch. The animal relies on the organ to eat and stay hydrated.

"The back of the Blue's oral cavity required careful reconstruction but came together well, said Duerr. "She will need another short surgery to finish the repair after she's had a chance to become stronger."

Bird Rescue is a nonprofit organization that started in 1971 and aims to help birds during oil spills and wildlife emergencies. It specializes in emergency preparedness and response, day-to-day aquatic bird care, professional training and scientific research.