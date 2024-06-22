4-year-old SoCal boy found after going missing during camping trip in Fresno County

A four-year-old Torrance boy was found safely after he went missing during a family camping trip to Huntington Lake in Fresno County earlier this week.

Christian Ramirez wandered away from the Rancheria Campground at around 10 a.m. on Thursday, wearing only a t-shirt, shorts and sneakers, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

After nearly 24 hours, a search party consisting of about 50 sheriff's deputies, ranger and volunteers who spent the night searching, Christian was found at around 8 a.m. in good condition.

Deputies say that he was found under a tree nearly a quarter-mile from where he was lat seen.

"Christian is in good condition, he was just tired and hungry," deputies said. "He has been reunited with his parents."

They did not provide any further details on the matter, but the Ramirez family has since returned to Torrance.