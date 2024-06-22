Watch CBS News
Local News

4-year-old SoCal boy found after going missing during camping trip in Fresno County

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

4-year-old boy found safe after spending night in Fresno County wilderness
4-year-old boy found safe after spending night in Fresno County wilderness 01:10

A four-year-old Torrance boy was found safely after he went missing during a family camping trip to Huntington Lake in Fresno County earlier this week. 

Christian Ramirez wandered away from the Rancheria Campground at around 10 a.m. on Thursday, wearing only a t-shirt, shorts and sneakers, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office

After nearly 24 hours, a search party consisting of about 50 sheriff's deputies, ranger and volunteers who spent the night searching, Christian was found at around 8 a.m. in good condition. 

Deputies say that he was found under a tree nearly a quarter-mile from where he was lat seen. 

"Christian is in good condition, he was just tired and hungry," deputies said. "He has been reunited with his parents."

They did not provide any further details on the matter, but the Ramirez family has since returned to Torrance. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on June 22, 2024 / 10:22 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.