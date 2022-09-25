Watch CBS News
4 suspects taken into custody following attempted residential burglary in Beverly Hills

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities on Sunday said four suspects were arrested following an attempted burglary of a home in Beverly Hills. 

The incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Roxbury Drive. It was there that arriving units apprehended one suspect, while three others fled on foot. 

A perimeter was set up and the three remaining suspects were taken into custody after a seven-hour search. A vehicle believed to have been used by the suspects was also taken into evidence. 

The suspects--identified by police as Delontre Blaylock, 25, a male transient; Dontey Watkins, 24, of Rialto; Damani Franklin, 19, from Moreno Valley and Russel Foreman, 22, of Rialto--were charged on suspicion of residential burglary. 

"Because of the vigilance of officers and the cooperation from our residents, four dangerous repeat offenders were taken off the streets of Beverly Hills," said Police Chief Mark Stainbrook.  "Let this be a reminder to anyone thinking of committing a crime in Beverly Hills – we will catch you."

First published on September 25, 2022 / 12:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

