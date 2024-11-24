Watch CBS News
4 suspects steal designer bags outside boutique in Beverly Hills, police say

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Four robbers stole two designer handbags from a man and woman as they waited in line outside a boutique in Beverly Hills, authorities reported Sunday.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, officers responded to a call at the 400 block of North Drive at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Saturday. At the location, one of the four suspects allegedly brandished a handgun, resulting in a confrontation between the suspects and the victims, police said.  

During the confrontation, police said the suspects forcibly took two designer handbags, one from each victim, which contained cash and cell phones. One of the cell phones was later found nearby. The suspects also attempted to steal the man's jewelry but were unsuccessful.  

Authorities said both victims were treated at the scene by paramedics and later chose to drive themselves to a hospital for further treatment. Police have not released descriptions of the four suspects. 

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call 310-285-2125. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting BHPDALERT, followed by the tip, to 888777. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or through lacrimestoppers.org.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

