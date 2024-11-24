4 suspects steal designer bags outside boutique in Beverly Hills, police say

Four robbers stole two designer handbags from a man and woman as they waited in line outside a boutique in Beverly Hills, authorities reported Sunday.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, officers responded to a call at the 400 block of North Drive at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Saturday. At the location, one of the four suspects allegedly brandished a handgun, resulting in a confrontation between the suspects and the victims, police said.

During the confrontation, police said the suspects forcibly took two designer handbags, one from each victim, which contained cash and cell phones. One of the cell phones was later found nearby. The suspects also attempted to steal the man's jewelry but were unsuccessful.

Authorities said both victims were treated at the scene by paramedics and later chose to drive themselves to a hospital for further treatment. Police have not released descriptions of the four suspects.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call 310-285-2125. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting BHPDALERT, followed by the tip, to 888777. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or through lacrimestoppers.org.