4 Overbrook High School students shot in West Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four Overbrook High School students were shot Wednesday morning shortly after dismissing for the Thanksgiving break. Police said it happened outside The Beauty Lounge at 60th and Oxford Streets, just after 11:30 a.m.

Police say a number of students were standing outside the beauty salon when a silver Hyundai SUV drove up and someone inside the vehicle started firing shots at the group. 

Two 15-year-old girls were injured - one was shot in the shoulder and another sustained a graze wound to the shoulder. Two 16-year-old boys were also injured, one suffered a graze wound to the head and another was shot in the leg. 

Police said all students are in stable condition. 

No word on what led to the shooting. 

