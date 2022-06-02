4 pets killed after fire breaks out in East Hollywood pet business

Two cats and two dogs were killed after a fire broke out at an East Hollywood pet business.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said that the fire broke out at about 6:15 p.m. at "Pet Joy" located on the 800 block of N. Virgil Avenue.

While 38 firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in 25 minutes, four pets — two cats and two dogs — died. Firefighters rescued another 11 pets from the building. The eight dogs and three cats were exposed to smoke and were being treated with oxygen masks.

The Department of Animal Services was en route to provide additional care and support.

No humans were injured.