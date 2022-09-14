4 men shot at Skid Row in downtown LA

Four men have been shot at Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, firefighters confirmed.

It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at 5th and San Julian streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Four men "in various conditions" were taken from the scene to be treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The motive of the shooting is unavailable at this time.

No suspect information has been released.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)