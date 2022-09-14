Watch CBS News
Local News

4 men shot at Skid Row in downtown LA

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Four men have been shot at Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, firefighters confirmed.

It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at 5th and San Julian streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Four men "in various conditions" were taken from the scene to be treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The motive of the shooting is unavailable at this time. 

No suspect information has been released. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 2:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.