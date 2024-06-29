4 people injured after car driven by alleged DUI driver slams into Arcadia 7-Eleven

4 injured after car slams into 7-Eleven in Arcadia

Four people were injured after an alleged drunk driver behind the wheel of a Toyota Prius slammed into a 7-Eleven in Arcadia late Friday evening.

It happened at around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Fairview Avenue, according to Arcadia Police Department officers.

All four of the victims that sustained injuries were inside of the convenience store, police said. The driver was uninjured.

Police arrested the driver, a 53-year-old Arcadia man, for driving under the influence.

No further information was provided.

Footage from the scene showed considerable damage to the front of the store, with debris surrounding the entire car sitting inside after the crash.

Anyone with further information was asked to contact investigators at (626) 574-5151.