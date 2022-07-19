Watch CBS News
4 Orange County deputies injured after suspect DUI driver slams into squad vehicles in Yorba Linda

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Suspected DUI driver arrested after slamming into LASD patrol cars, injuring four deputies
Suspected DUI driver arrested after slamming into LASD patrol cars, injuring four deputies 00:32

A suspected DUI driver was arrested Tuesday morning after driving into the back of law enforcement vehicles in Yorba Linda, causing five injuries. 

The Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies were initially on the scene for an unrelated incident involving the arrest of a man suspected of an unknown misdemeanor offense. 

As they conducted their operation, a man suspected of driving under the influence collided with the back of their patrol vehicles, causing it to hit the four deputies. He was believed to be traveling at a high rate of speed. 

All four suffered what are considered to be minor to moderate injuries in the crash and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Additionally, the suspect -- already in the back of the patrol car -- was injured and taken to a hospital. 

Footage from the scene showed heavy front end damage to the DUI suspect's truck. 

The crash was reported at around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Imperial Highway and Casa Loma Avenue. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 6:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

