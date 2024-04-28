4 men seen running away from shots fired in Long Beach

Four men were seen running away from the scene of a shooting in Long Beach, police said Sunday.

Officers were dispatched at about 1 a.m. Saturday to a "shots" call in the 1400 block of Chestnut Avenue and learned that the group of men were seen running from the area around the time of the shots, the Long Beach Police Department said.

No injuries were reported.

The identities of the men have not been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department.

