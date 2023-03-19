4 killed in wrong-way crash that causes 4 other cars to collide in Chino Hills

4 killed in wrong-way crash that causes 4 other cars to collide in Chino Hills

4 killed in wrong-way crash that causes 4 other cars to collide in Chino Hills

Four people were killed after a wrong-way driver collided head-on with two other vehicles in Chino Hills.

The crash unfolded on the 71 Freeway just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

As many as four other cars collided with all the wreckage across the freeway. One burst into flames.

A SigAlert has been issued for all lanes of the thoroughfare.

The CHP has not determined why the driver was going the wrong-way.