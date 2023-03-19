Watch CBS News
4 killed in wrong-way crash that causes 4 other cars to collide in Chino Hills

By Iris Salem

Four people were killed after a wrong-way driver collided head-on with two other vehicles in Chino Hills. 

The crash unfolded on the 71 Freeway just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday. 

As many as four other cars collided with all the wreckage across the freeway. One burst into flames.

A SigAlert has been issued for all lanes of the thoroughfare. 

The CHP has not determined why the driver was going the wrong-way. 

March 19, 2023 / 6:49 AM

