By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

4 killed in fatal crash in Downey
An early morning freeway crash claimed the lives of four people Saturday in Downey.

California Highway Patrol officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. to the southbound 605 Freeway and the 5 Freeway where they found the victims of the solo vehicle crash, CHP Officer Ramon Kendricks said.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash closed several lanes of the southbound freeway while the CHP conducted its investigation of the crash.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on June 24, 2023 / 7:57 AM

