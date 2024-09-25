4 injured after shooting in South Los Angeles

Multiple people were injured after a shooting in South Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, four people sustained moderate injuries in the 400 block of 74th Street. The Los Angeles Police Department said witnesses reported about 20 gunshots starting at about 3:10 p.m.

Three women between the ages of 50 and 55 said they sustained gunshot wounds to their lower extremities, according to police.

Officers said all are conscious and breathing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.