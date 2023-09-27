Watch CBS News
Local News

4 injured after multi-car crash in Valley Village

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

2 hospitalized, 2 others hurt in multi-car crash near Valley Village
2 hospitalized, 2 others hurt in multi-car crash near Valley Village 00:16

Four people were injured during a two-car crash in the Valley Village area on Tuesday. 

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the collision happened at around 4:20 p.m. near 11482 Magnolia Boulevard. 

Two people, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, were hospitalized in fair condition while the other two declined being taken to the hospital. 

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, firefighters said. 

No further information was provided by authorities. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 26, 2023 / 7:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.