4 injured after multi-car crash in Valley Village

2 hospitalized, 2 others hurt in multi-car crash near Valley Village

Four people were injured during a two-car crash in the Valley Village area on Tuesday.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the collision happened at around 4:20 p.m. near 11482 Magnolia Boulevard.

Two people, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, were hospitalized in fair condition while the other two declined being taken to the hospital.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, firefighters said.

No further information was provided by authorities.