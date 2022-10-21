4 injured after car slams into BevMo in Studio City

Four people were injured after car drove into the side of a building in Studio City, leaving behind considerable structural damage.

CBSLA

According to Los Angeles Police Department Valley Traffic, the car, a black Tesla, collided with another vehicle before veering into the storefront.

The collision left at least four people injured, including three children. None of the injuries are considered to be severe.

It was not immediately clear if the four people were inside of the store or on the sidewalk at the time of the collision.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews called for inspectors from the Department of Building and Safety to evaluate the damage left behind, believing the the structural integrity of the building was compromised in the crash.