4 injured after car collides with parked vehicle, dumpster in West LA

Four people were rush to the hospital after a car collided with a parked vehicle and a dumpster in West Los Angeles.

The crash unfolded in the 2030 block of South Sawtelle Boulevard Sunday afternoon. There, authorities responded and transported four individuals to the hospital with injuries ranging from fair to critical.

Firefighters said two of the victims were women, ages 20 and 24. One was said to be in critical condition, while the other in fair condition. The other two victims were men, ages 74 and 61. One was said to have sustained injuries that were moderate, while the other was in fair condition.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known.