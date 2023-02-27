4 injured, 2 critically, in grisly two-car crash in North Hollywood

Four people, including an infant, were injured in a grisly two-car collision in North Hollywood Sunday evening.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, crews responded to the scene of the collision, which happened in the 11400 block of Magnolia Boulevard, at the bottom of the State Route 170 offramp near N. Tujunga Avenue, just after 7 p.m.

Footage from the scene showed one of the two vehicles completely overturned onto its roof, surrounded by debris in the roadway.

Two of the injured patients, a 40-year-old male and a 35-year-old female, were trapped in the wreckage of their vehicle and were freed by LAFD crews utilizing hydraulic-powered tools. They are both said to be in critical condition.

"From that same vehicle came a 10-month-old infant (undetermined gender), who was not trapped," a statement from LAFD said. The child was taken to a nearby children's hospital for treatment and is in unknown condition.

The fourth victim, in the other involved vehicle, has been hospitalized in fair condition.

Investigators were working to determine a cause in the crash.