Watch CBS News
Local News

4 hospitalized after Metro bus collides with car in Bell Gardens

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

4 hospitalized after crash involving Metro Bus in Bell Gardens
4 hospitalized after crash involving Metro Bus in Bell Gardens 00:17

Four people were injured when a Metro bus collided with another car in Bell Gardens on Friday. 

The crash happened a little after 11:50 p.m. near Florence Avenue and Jaboneria Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

Three of the victims of the crash were onboard the bus, while the fourth was inside of the car, according to a Metro spokesperson. They were all hospitalized. 

Both Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department units and Bell Gardens police arrived to assist with the incident. BGPD is expected to lead the investigation. 

"Metro thanks the bus operator for quickly calling for help.  We also wish a quick recovery for those injured," said a statement from a Metro spokesperson. 

The cause of the crash remains unclear. 

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (563) 806-7600.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.