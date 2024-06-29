4 hospitalized after Metro bus collides with car in Bell Gardens

Four people were injured when a Metro bus collided with another car in Bell Gardens on Friday.

The crash happened a little after 11:50 p.m. near Florence Avenue and Jaboneria Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Three of the victims of the crash were onboard the bus, while the fourth was inside of the car, according to a Metro spokesperson. They were all hospitalized.

Both Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department units and Bell Gardens police arrived to assist with the incident. BGPD is expected to lead the investigation.

"Metro thanks the bus operator for quickly calling for help. We also wish a quick recovery for those injured," said a statement from a Metro spokesperson.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (563) 806-7600.