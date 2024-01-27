Watch CBS News
Local News

4 dead in shooting at Granada Hills home

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

4 dead in shooting at Granada Hills home
4 dead in shooting at Granada Hills home 00:35

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Granada Hills. 

It happened around 6:50 p.m. Saturday on Lerdo Avenue in Granada Hills. According to LAPD, a total of four people were found dead. Officers believe it was a murder/suicide incident. 

The victims and male suspect have not been identified. The motive of the shooting is still under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on January 27, 2024 / 8:06 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.