4 dead in shooting at Granada Hills home

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Granada Hills.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. Saturday on Lerdo Avenue in Granada Hills. According to LAPD, a total of four people were found dead. Officers believe it was a murder/suicide incident.

The victims and male suspect have not been identified. The motive of the shooting is still under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)