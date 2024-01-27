4 dead in shooting at Granada Hills home
The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Granada Hills.
It happened around 6:50 p.m. Saturday on Lerdo Avenue in Granada Hills. According to LAPD, a total of four people were found dead. Officers believe it was a murder/suicide incident.
The victims and male suspect have not been identified. The motive of the shooting is still under investigation.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
