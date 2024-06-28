4 dead after high-speed pursuit ends in a crash in Upland

Four people were killed after a high-speed pursuit ended in a crash in Upland early Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. at North Mountain Avenue and West 16th Street, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said the pursuit began after a deputy in Rancho Cucamonga attempted to make a traffic stop when the car took off. The pursuit continued into Upland where the deadly crash occurred.

Deadly crash after pursuit ends in Upland. SkyCAL

SkyCAL flew over the scene where debris could be seen scattered throughout the intersection, one vehicle was split in half and another had its front smashed in.

The intersection and surrounding area is closed while crews investigate the scene.