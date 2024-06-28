Watch CBS News
4 dead after high-speed pursuit ends in a crash in Upland

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Four people were killed after a high-speed pursuit ended in a crash in Upland early Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. at North Mountain Avenue and West 16th Street, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said the pursuit began after a deputy in Rancho Cucamonga attempted to make a traffic stop when the car took off. The pursuit continued into Upland where the deadly crash occurred.

upland-crash-chopper.png
Deadly crash after pursuit ends in Upland. SkyCAL

SkyCAL flew over the scene where debris could be seen scattered throughout the intersection, one vehicle was split in half and another had its front smashed in.

The intersection and surrounding area is closed while crews investigate the scene. 

Amy Maetzold

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

