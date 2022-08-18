Watch CBS News
4 burned by explosion inside underground electrical vault in Universal City

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Four people suffered burns after an explosion in an underground electrical vault in the Universal City area.

The explosion was reported at about 2:55 p.m. in the 3700 block of Barham Boulevard, near Forest Lawn Drive.

According to initial reports from the scene, four people suffered light to moderate burns. They are all believed to be LADWP employees.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 3:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

