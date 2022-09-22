Watch CBS News
4 arrested in smash-and-grab robbery at Beverly Hills jewelry store

Police say they've made several arrests in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Beverly Hills.

Several months of investigation identified four people in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at Luxury Jewels on March 22. At the time of the robbery, as many as six suspects were reported to be wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts when they smashed in a storefront window with axes, sledgehammers and crowbars and grabbed several pieces of high-end jewelry from a display case.

Deshon Bell, 20, and a juvenile who was not identified were arrested Wednesday as Beverly Hills police and the FBI served simultaneous search warrants at three locations in Long Beach. A 9mm handgun and a high-capacity magazine was also recovered at one of the Long Beach locations. Bell and the juvenile were booked on suspicion of commercial burglary, and Bell faces an additional charge of conspiracy. He is being held on $20,000 bail.

A third suspect, 31-year-old Jimmy Lee Vernon of Gardena, was arrested overnight by the California Highway Patrol during a traffic stop in Barstow. A fourth suspect, 36-year-old Ladell Tharpe of Los Angeles, was already in custody for separate offense.

Both Vernon and Tharpe face federal robbery charges.

Evidence connecting the suspects to the smash-and-grab robbery at the South Beverly Drive jewelry store was also recovered Wednesday morning. However, the investigation into the robbery continues, and police continue to search for more suspects.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the Beverly Hills Police Department at (310) 285-2125.

