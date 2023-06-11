Watch CBS News
Firefighters gain control of 4-alarm fire in San Gabriel that knocked out power

Firefighters battled a massive four-alarm fire that roared through a commercial building in San Gabriel.

The fire broke out at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Valley Boulevard at Euclid at the building, which was under construction.

The building collapsed and knocked out power in that area. The fire department says the fire is now under control. 

"The fire is currently under control," Verdugo Fire spokeswoman Clara Tsang said. "We anticipate being on scene for an extensive amount of time."

There were no reports of any injuries. 

"Investigators are diligently working to determine the exact cause of the fire," Tsang added.

June 11, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

