3M plans to end manufacturing and use of PFAS by end of 2025

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul-based 3M announced Tuesday that the company will stop the manufacturing and use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances - also known as "forever chemicals" - by the end of 2025.

The company says the decision was made based on multiple factors, including increasing regulatory trends geared toward reducing and eliminating PFAS in the environment, as well as changing stakeholder expectations.

"This is a moment that demands the kind of innovation 3M is known for," 3M chairman and chief executive officer Mike Romansaid. "While PFAS can be safely made and used, we also see an opportunity to lead in a rapidly evolving external regulatory and business landscape to make the greatest impact for those we serve. This action is another example of how we are positioning 3M for continued sustainable growth by optimizing our portfolio, innovating for our customers, and delivering long-term value for our shareholders."

3M says it has already reduced use of PFAS over the last three years as part of ongoing research and development.

PFAS were manufactured by 3M for decades and legally dumped in different sites in the east metro. Some got into the drinking water in the area. Scientists say that they can cause serious health problems.

In 2010, Minnesota's attorney general sued the company, alleging the PFAS had damaged drinking water and natural resources in the Twin Cities metro area.

As part of a $850 million settlement with 3M in 2018, the state of Minnesota began deploying new technology earlier this year to remove PFAS from contaminated water in the east metro.

MPCA says Minnesota is the first state government in the nation to use this combination of technologies to address PFAS.