3D-printed homes provide groundbreaking alternative
Building a home can be expensive and time-consuming, but there's a new, "groundbreaking" alternative: Some construction companies are now using 3D technology to build homes
Builders nationwide are starting to utilize 3-D printing, which is typically faster and cheaper than traditional construction. And not just for full-size homes.
In Southern California, one company is producing shed-sized dwelling units that can go up in a backyard.
The 3D-printed structures run anywhere from about 200 to 900 square feet, and are made from recycled materials.
Printing, delivery, and installation can take around two weeks, and the cost of a unit starts at $26,000.
