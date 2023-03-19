Ndiwa, Yimer prevail in Los Angeles Marathon

Kenyan's Stacy Ndiwa and Ethiopia's Jemal Yimer are the winners of the 38th Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.

Ndiwa finished in 2 hours, 31 minutes and Yimer finished in 2 hours, 13 minutes, and 13 seconds.

The 26.2-mile race got underway at Dodger Stadium at 7 a.m. Sunday, drawing 22,000 runners, including many from around the country.

Amongst those also making the trek were young students with Students Run LA as well as individuals who have been training all year and individuals participating in the wheelchair race.

The run took participants across Los Angeles from Dodger Stadium, through Hollywood, Century City, Beverly Hills and Brentwood.

