38th annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles returns to West Los Angeles

The 38th annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles returns to West Hollywood on Sunday.

The approximately 2-mile walk themed "Be All Over It" begins at 9 a.m. at West Hollywood Park and will head north to Santa Monica Boulevard, east to La Cienega Boulevard, then reverse direction heading west to Doheny Drive, east to San Vicente Boulevard and south to West Hollywood Park.

The walk has raised more than $92 million in the fight against HIV and AIDS in the past. Proceeds fund prevention, care and advocacy programs for the more than 18,000 people affected by HIV and AIDS in Los Angeles County,

"We're over talking. We're over people living with HIV not in care. We're over the assault on our rights happening across the nation," said Craig E. Thompson, the CEO of APLA Health. "We're calling on individuals and organizations who have had enough to make a plan to `Be All Over It' with us and show the world that you'll no longer stay silent on the issues you feel passionate about."

The walk was conducted on a virtual basis the previous two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.