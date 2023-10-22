37-year-old man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in downtown Los Angeles

Authorities are seeking for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a man early Friday morning in downtown Los Angeles.

Suspect's vehicle via surveillance footage. Los Angeles Police Department

The incident happened at around 3 a.m. when Los Angeles Police Department investigators believe a man fell into medical distress and fell unconscious into the street, near Temple Street and Fremont Street.

He was struck by a car, either a 2007 to 2011 sky-blue metallic Toyota Camry, traveling westbound on Temple St. investigators said.

The driver, instead of stopping to help, fled from the scene.

The unidentified pedestrian, whom they believe to be around 37-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (213) 486-0767.