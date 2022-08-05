35-year-old man arrested in Anaheim for allegedly impersonating an officer

Police in Anaheim arrested a 35-year-old man from Tustin Wednesday for impersonating a police officer.

Richard Moore was arrested after officers from the Anaheim Police Department responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Euclid Street and Cerritos Avenue that was reportedly displaying police-style emergency lights.

According to a release by Anaheim PD, the questioning and investigation of Moore lead to the arrest, though they did not say what evidence was collected during the investigation.

Detectives did add that they believe Moore may have previously presented himself as a police officer to unsuspecting victims, and that anyone who may have been contacted by Moore while he was posing as an officer should contact Anaheim PD Detective A. Pedroza at 714-765-1966.

Anyone outside of Anaheim who may have information about Moore was asked to call their local law enforcement agency.