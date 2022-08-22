Watch CBS News
Health

34 additional West Nile mosquito samples found in LACo Vector District

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 22 PM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 22 PM Edition) 02:04

Thirty-four additional mosquito samples in the Los Angeles area have tested positive for West Nile virus, the Greater L.A. County Vector Control District announced Monday.

The additional samples bring the total number of positive samples within the district's service area to 110 this year

The new samples also marked the first detection of the virus this year in La Mirada, Pacoima, Pico Rivera, Studio City, Valley Glen, and Valley Village.

Experts say warm temperatures can increase virus activity.

For more information, residents can contact the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District at 562-944-9656, or online at www.GLAmosquito.org.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 1:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.