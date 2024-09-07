Watch CBS News
Local News

33-year-old man identified as victim of shooting in East Los Angeles

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Investigators have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in East Los Angeles last week. 

The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1300 block of S. Fetterly Avenue, between Telegraph Road and E. Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies arrived to find the victim, now identified as 33-year-old Joseph Buenrostro, dead at the scene after suffering from a "gunshot wound of the torso," according to the LASD statement. 

No information was provided on a suspect or a motive in the incident. 

Anyone who may know more is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.