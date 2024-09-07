33-year-old man identified as victim of shooting in East Los Angeles

Investigators have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in East Los Angeles last week.

The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1300 block of S. Fetterly Avenue, between Telegraph Road and E. Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived to find the victim, now identified as 33-year-old Joseph Buenrostro, dead at the scene after suffering from a "gunshot wound of the torso," according to the LASD statement.

No information was provided on a suspect or a motive in the incident.

Anyone who may know more is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.